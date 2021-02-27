Flow (FLOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.83 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $508.58 million and approximately $29.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $21.83 or 0.00047138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00488681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00080062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00492338 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

