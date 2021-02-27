Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.19 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

