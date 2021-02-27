Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

