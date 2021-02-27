Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $643.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.