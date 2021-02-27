Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Down 2.2%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09. 5,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.72% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.