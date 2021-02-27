Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.92. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 705,891 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In other news, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,803.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,641. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

