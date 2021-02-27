G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Down 11.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,154,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,754,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,165 shares of company stock worth $2,825,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $840.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit