G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Down 11.1% After Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,154,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,754,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,165 shares of company stock worth $2,825,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $840.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

