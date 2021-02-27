Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
GLMD opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.30.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.