Gameswap (GSWAP) One Day Volume Tops $406,786.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $5.74 million and $406,786.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00489437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00073618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081411 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.49 or 0.00491870 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,396,135 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

