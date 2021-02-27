Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,669,879. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

