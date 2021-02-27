Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.88.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,554. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

