Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.76. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 67,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$42.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a current ratio of 68.20.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.