Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Head-To-Head Review

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gogo alerts:

43.3% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gogo has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Metro One Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $835.73 million 1.21 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -9.56 Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -48.02% N/A -13.63% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gogo and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 4 1 0 2.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential downside of 20.68%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Summary

Gogo beats Metro One Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.