Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $699,694.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.54 or 0.00483772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00074260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00081187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00080962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00488433 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

