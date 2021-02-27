Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Down 6.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,508,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,501,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.95 to $0.92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

