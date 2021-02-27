Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOSS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 763,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

