Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,182. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

