Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 6.8%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 8,228,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,755,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

GPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

