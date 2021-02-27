Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Greif updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.06 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.96-1.06 EPS.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 267,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

