Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $81.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $83.80 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $67.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $371.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $389.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $529.19 million, with estimates ranging from $513.13 million to $539.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.18. 1,406,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $879,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.