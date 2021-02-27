Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.80, but opened at C$0.70. Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.24.

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) Company Profile (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in real assets in Canada. The company's property portfolio includes commercial, forest, and residential properties. It also invests in securities of companies holding property, and energy and infrastructure assets. As of December 31, 2019, the company holds an interest in four heritage commercial buildings, and the ground and second floor premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.