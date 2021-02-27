Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,269. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

