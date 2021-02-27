Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $331.00. 3,333,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.29 and a 200-day moving average of $361.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

