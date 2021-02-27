Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $667,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR traded up $11.87 on Friday, hitting $613.42. 1,562,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,401. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.