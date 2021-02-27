Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 441,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.90. 2,620,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average is $242.73. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

