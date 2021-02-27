Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 815 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $353.85. 4,699,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

