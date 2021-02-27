freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price target from Hauck & AufhãUser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.34% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €17.55 ($20.64) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.47.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.