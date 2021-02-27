Head to Head Comparison: Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solbright Group and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solbright Group $12.06 million 4.56 -$15.80 million N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.32 $478.04 million $3.61 26.18

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Solbright Group.

Profitability

This table compares Solbright Group and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46%

Risk & Volatility

Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solbright Group and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 0 7 12 0 2.63

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $120.47, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Solbright Group.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Solbright Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solbright Group Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

