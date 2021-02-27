Head to Head Contrast: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Garrett Motion and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $3.86 1.68 Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.04 -$334.00 million $3.22 3.46

Garrett Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenneco. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenneco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Garrett Motion and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 1 3 0 0 1.75

Tenneco has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.19%. Given Tenneco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Tenneco -13.32% -24.05% -1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Tenneco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

