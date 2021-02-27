Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) (LON:HRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) (LON:HRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.57). Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 398,902 shares.

About Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) (LON:HRG)

Hogg Robinson Group plc, a B2B services company, specializes in travel, payment, and expense management services in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers a range of services, including corporate travel management comprising bookings for airlines, rail, and hotels; consulting; government; and meeting, group, and event services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc (HRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit