HOQU (HQX) Price Down 45.7% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $267,928.89 and $833,897.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.14 or 0.00720286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00035594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040840 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

