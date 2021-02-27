Huntsman Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Huntsman by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,998,000 after acquiring an additional 190,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 5,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

