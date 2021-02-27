Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Tops $3.05 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $16.32 or 0.00034804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00719570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

