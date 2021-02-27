ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. ICU Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $10.69 on Friday, hitting $207.50. 242,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,818. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

