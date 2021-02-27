Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 30,806 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

MRVL stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

