ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Trading Up 6%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 10,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUCD)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

