Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.99. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 34,952 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$602.62 million and a PE ratio of -52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit