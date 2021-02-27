Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.99. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 34,952 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$602.62 million and a PE ratio of -52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

