Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Insureum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $275,553.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

