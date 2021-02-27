International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 191.95 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 546.60 ($7.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

