IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,944. The stock has a market cap of $205.33 million, a PE ratio of -69.58, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Earnings History for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

