Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Up 29.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) shot up 29.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $24.38. 915,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 177,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $424.07 million, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.