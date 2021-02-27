Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 1,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 308.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

