Investors Purchase High Volume of Cars.com Call Options (NYSE:CARS)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 977 call options.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 274.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 103,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

