Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 533 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 925% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $85.15 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

