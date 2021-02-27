ION (ION) Market Capitalization Tops $298,505.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ION has a market capitalization of $298,505.00 and $627.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00285437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,538,201 coins and its circulating supply is 13,638,201 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

