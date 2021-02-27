Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,912. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Earnings History for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit