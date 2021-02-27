Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,912. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

