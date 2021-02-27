iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $261.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.92 million and the highest is $262.64 million. iRobot posted sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit