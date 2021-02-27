iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $261.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.92 million and the highest is $262.64 million. iRobot posted sales of $192.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

