iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $45.03. Approximately 174,477 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.