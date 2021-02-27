iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Down 5.2%

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.79 and last traded at $58.95. 4,920,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

