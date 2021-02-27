ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.46

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.46 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 114.85 ($1.50). ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at GBX 111.30 ($1.45), with a volume of 8,784,729 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.71.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit