ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.46

Shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.46 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 114.85 ($1.50). ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at GBX 111.30 ($1.45), with a volume of 8,784,729 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

Get ITV plc (ITV.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.71.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc (ITV.L) Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.